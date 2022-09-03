Home States Telangana

SC hears Telangana plea over HC order on ex gratia

The court issued a notice in the case ordering the State government to file its counter to the affidavit filed by the respondents within three weeks.

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court of India held a preliminary hearing on the Special Leave Petition filed by the State government against the Telangana High Court’s order in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Rythu Swarajya Vedika (RSV) seeking compensation for farmers (including tenant farmers) whose crops were damaged due to floods in October 2020.

The court issued a notice in the case ordering the State government to file its counter to the affidavit filed by the respondents within three weeks. The PIL filed in the High Court by Kirankumar Vissa, Ravi Kanneganti and S Ashalatha of RSV, had established that the State government had submitted a Final Report to the Centre in October 2020 giving detailed tables establishing severe crop loss across 15 lakh acres due to floods. Resultantly, the Centre had sanctioned Rs 188 crore from the Disaster Response Funds (NDRF/SDRF) in February 2021. 

The Telangana the High Court’s had directed the State government to immediately enumerate the farmers for the losses, and to complete the distribution of compensation within four months of the judgment.
“Instead of complying with the High Court orders in the stipulated time, the State government has appealed to the Supreme Court in January 2022. This case is very important because farmers are facing similar crop losses every year, pushing them into deep debt and suicide.” Kirankumar, one of the petitioners.

