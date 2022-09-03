Telangana govt to turn tables on the BJP with its own fete

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To deflect the BJP attack while taking its fight against the saffron party up a notch, the TRS government is likely to organise a year-long “Telangana Raitanga Sayudha Porata Vajrotsavalu” beginning on September 17 this year.

The erstwhile Hyderabad State was merged into the Indian Union on September 17, 1948. While the BJP terms this momentous event as ‘Liberation Day’, the TRS describes it as ‘merger’ of Telangana with the Indian Union. The TRS had organised several programmes on September 17 every year, before the formation of a separate Telangana State.

However, September 17 remained a low key affair for the TRS after the formation of Telangana in 2014 even as the BJP has been demanding that the State government celebrate ‘Liberation Day’ officially. The TRS government has never obliged the BJP.

It may be recalled here that the BJP and RSS have decided to celebrate the Telangana liberation day for one year beginning with September 17. With this, the TRS has decided to celebrate “Raitanga Sayudha Poratam”, without using the words ‘liberation’ or ‘merger’ of Telangana.

According to sources, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held preliminary discussions with some party leaders on celebrating the “Raitanga Sayudha Porata Vajrotsavalu”. The State Cabinet, which will meet on Saturday, is expected to discuss the year-long celebrations. The Chief Minister may also announce the programme at the TRS Legislature Party (TRSLP) meeting to be held immediately after the Cabinet meeting.

The plan is to organise several program-mes in every village in the State, TRS sources said. The State government recently conducted “Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava Dwi Saptaham” on a grand note. The Raitanga Sayudha Porata Vajrotsavalu too would be celebrated on the same lines, the sources said.

Incidentally, the decision is expected to be welcomed by the Left parties that played a key role in the Suyudha Poratam. The Left parties have already extended their support to the TRS for the Munugode bypoll.

