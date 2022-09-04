Home States Telangana

Cancer not a death sentence anymore: Dr Nori Dattatreyudu

This technology is now used in many hospitals across the world.

Published: 04th September 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister T Harish Rao exchanges pleasantries with Dr Nori Dattatreyudu  at the latter’s autobiography launch in Hyderabad on Saturday | Jwala

By Niharika Saila
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday unveiled the autobiography of Dr Nori Dattatreyudu, a renowned radiation oncologist and Padma Shri recipient, at the auditorium of Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University. Dr Nori is a well-known name in both the Telugu states and is credited to having revolutionised cancer treatment by minimising the radiation effect. He reduced the radium usage from 2 cm to 1 mm, which limited doctors’ exposure to hazardous radiation. This technology is now used in many hospitals across the world.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Nori said, “ Cancer is not a ‘death sentence’ anymore and patient-centered care and correct treatment will ensure patients lead a good quality oflife. Cancer treatment should become more affordable and accessible to people.”

“The book, titled Mantada to Manhattan, The Journey of My Life,  contains stories from patients all over the globe. One statement that stayed with me is from a Israeli patient, who said 30 years of her 50 years of marriage was due to me. These kinds of stories drive me to work hard,” he said. “Apart from the stories and precautions, the book also subtly provides guidelines that the government should implement for effective prevention and treatment of cancer,” he pointed out.

Insightful book
Speaking on this occasion, Harish said, “ Dr Nori has treated the President of the United States. However, he treats everyone the same, be it POTUS or a poor resident of the State. The book is bound to inspire every doctor.  Not only that, every citizen needs to read it as it provides insight into the precautions, lifestyle and habits that one should adapt to avoid cancer.”  

“The success stories of cancer survivors will provide hope to the patients who are already suffering from the illness. Reading this book will tell you how many hardships there are in the life of a successful doctor, how much hard work and how to overcome them and reach a higher position. The Minister also requested Dr Nori to be a consultant at the MNJ Institute of Oncology & Regional Cancer Centre.

