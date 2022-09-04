Congress plans year-long ‘Merger Day’ fete

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the BJP and the TRS, it is now the turn of the Congress to be bugged by the Telangana Merger mania. The Congress party has decided to organise year-long celebrations of ‘Telangana Vilina Dinam (Merger Day) Vajrotsavalu’ commemorating the accession of Nizam’s Hyderabad State into the Indian Union on September 17 through Operation Polo.

The Congress asserted that it was their party which freed Hyderabad State from Nizam’s autocratic rule.Demanding that the centre should release Rs 5,000 crore for the celebrations of Merger Day, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said that there is a need to educate the nation on Telangana’s struggles and fighting spirit.

He said that Merger Day is as important as Independence Day. He added that the Congress will organise celebrations of Merger Day in every village across the State.Seeking to know why the State and Centre wanted to celebrate September 17 eight years after they came to power, Revanth said, “Neither BJP, nor TRS was born when Congress fought against Razakars.”

Slamming the Chief Minister, Revanth said, “Before whom did you (CM KCR) compromise, and whose interests are you protecting? In pursuits of kickbacks from Andhra contractors Telangana CM hasn’t conducted Merger Day in the last eight years.”Meanwhile, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka demanded that the State government celebrate “Merger Day” on a grand scale.

He said that the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and first Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel annexed the Hyderabad State as per the wishes of the people of Telangana.“In addition to the first PM and HM, the government should honour all those who fought for the liberation of Telangana including Swami Ramanand Tirtha, Sardar Jamalapuram Kesavarao, Burgula Ramakrishna Rao, PV Narasimha Rao, Chakali Ilamma, Ravi Narayana Reddy, Arutla Kamala Devi.”

Rs 5k cr for ‘merger day’ demanded

TPCC president Revanth Reddy demanded `5,000 crore for celebration of 'Merger Day'

Revanth says neither BJP nor TRS was born when the Congress fought against Razakars

HYDERABAD: After the BJP and the TRS, it is now the turn of the Congress to be bugged by the Telangana Merger mania. The Congress party has decided to organise year-long celebrations of ‘Telangana Vilina Dinam (Merger Day) Vajrotsavalu’ commemorating the accession of Nizam’s Hyderabad State into the Indian Union on September 17 through Operation Polo. The Congress asserted that it was their party which freed Hyderabad State from Nizam’s autocratic rule.Demanding that the centre should release Rs 5,000 crore for the celebrations of Merger Day, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said that there is a need to educate the nation on Telangana’s struggles and fighting spirit. He said that Merger Day is as important as Independence Day. He added that the Congress will organise celebrations of Merger Day in every village across the State.Seeking to know why the State and Centre wanted to celebrate September 17 eight years after they came to power, Revanth said, “Neither BJP, nor TRS was born when Congress fought against Razakars.” Slamming the Chief Minister, Revanth said, “Before whom did you (CM KCR) compromise, and whose interests are you protecting? In pursuits of kickbacks from Andhra contractors Telangana CM hasn’t conducted Merger Day in the last eight years.”Meanwhile, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka demanded that the State government celebrate “Merger Day” on a grand scale. He said that the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and first Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel annexed the Hyderabad State as per the wishes of the people of Telangana.“In addition to the first PM and HM, the government should honour all those who fought for the liberation of Telangana including Swami Ramanand Tirtha, Sardar Jamalapuram Kesavarao, Burgula Ramakrishna Rao, PV Narasimha Rao, Chakali Ilamma, Ravi Narayana Reddy, Arutla Kamala Devi.” Rs 5k cr for ‘merger day’ demanded TPCC president Revanth Reddy demanded `5,000 crore for celebration of 'Merger Day' Revanth says neither BJP nor TRS was born when the Congress fought against Razakars