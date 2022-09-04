Home States Telangana

Congress plans year-long ‘Merger Day’ fete

After the BJP and the TRS, it is now the turn of the Congress to be bugged by the Telangana Merger mania.

Published: 04th September 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (File photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (File photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the BJP and the TRS, it is now the turn of the Congress to be bugged by the Telangana Merger mania. The Congress party has decided to organise year-long celebrations of ‘Telangana Vilina Dinam (Merger Day) Vajrotsavalu’ commemorating the accession of Nizam’s Hyderabad State into the Indian Union on September 17 through Operation Polo.

The Congress asserted that it was their party which freed Hyderabad State from Nizam’s autocratic rule.Demanding that the centre should release Rs 5,000 crore for the celebrations of Merger Day, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said that there is a need to educate the nation on Telangana’s struggles and fighting spirit.

He said that Merger Day is as important as Independence Day. He added that the Congress will organise celebrations of Merger Day in every village across the State.Seeking to know why the State and Centre wanted to celebrate September 17 eight years after they came to power, Revanth said, “Neither BJP, nor TRS was born when Congress fought against Razakars.”

Slamming the Chief Minister, Revanth said, “Before whom did you (CM KCR) compromise, and whose interests are you protecting? In pursuits of kickbacks from Andhra contractors Telangana CM hasn’t conducted Merger Day in the last eight years.”Meanwhile, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka demanded that the State government celebrate “Merger Day” on a grand scale.

He said that the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and first Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel annexed the Hyderabad State as per the wishes of the people of Telangana.“In addition to the first PM and HM, the government should honour all those who fought for the liberation of Telangana including Swami Ramanand Tirtha, Sardar Jamalapuram Kesavarao, Burgula Ramakrishna Rao, PV Narasimha Rao, Chakali Ilamma, Ravi Narayana Reddy, Arutla Kamala Devi.”

Rs  5k cr for ‘merger day’ demanded
TPCC president Revanth Reddy demanded `5,000 crore for celebration of 'Merger Day'
Revanth says neither BJP nor TRS was born when the Congress fought against Razakars

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Merger Day Telangana
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp