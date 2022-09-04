Congress releases ‘chargesheet’ against TRS, BJP govts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Congress on Saturday released a ‘chargesheet’ against the TRS and BJP governments, and former MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy in Munugode which is set to see by-election any time soon. In the ‘charge sheet’, the Congress alleged that the TRS and BJP were protecting each other by the virtue of compromise.

In the ‘chargesheet’, in collation with photographs of Rajagopal Reddy, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Health Minister T Harish Rao and Nalgonda in-charge Minister G Jagadish Reddy, the Congress dedicated each of two pages to ‘undelivered’ promises of TRS and BJP governments. The Opposition party further subdivided the page dedicated to BJP into ‘Rajagopal’ and the ‘saffron party’.

During a press conference in Munugode, K Jana Reddy and N Uttam Kumar Reddy read out the ‘charges’ levelled against the incumbent governments in the State and at the Centre. The party asked the poll booth level cadres to take the ‘charge sheet’ to each household in the constituency.

Later, coming down heavily on Rajagopal Reddy, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy alleged that the former had sold each vote for Rs 2 lakh to BJP. “When Rajagopal Reddy sold each vote for Rs 2 lakh, he can easily spend Rs 2000 to Rs 5000 for buying each vote,” he alleged.

