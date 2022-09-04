Home States Telangana

Life-term prisoner hangs himself in jail

On Saturday morning, the jail staff noticed him from an iron rod in the barrack. Sangareddy police registered a case in this regard and have begun investigation.

Published: 04th September 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A 35-year-old prisoner killed himself by hanging in the Sangareddy district jail on Saturday. The convict, G Ashok, who was awarded life imprisonment for his involvement in a 2007 murder case, died while undergoing treatment at a government hospital, police said.

Ashok, a native of Uppulingapuram in Veldurthi mandal of Medak district, was imprisoned in 2019. After his 30-day parole in September 2021, he was been absconding. He was nabbed in August 17 from a village in Toopran mandal and handed over to jail authorities.

On Saturday morning, the jail staff noticed him from an iron rod in the barrack. Sangareddy police registered a case in this regard and have begun investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp