Life-term prisoner hangs himself in jail

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A 35-year-old prisoner killed himself by hanging in the Sangareddy district jail on Saturday. The convict, G Ashok, who was awarded life imprisonment for his involvement in a 2007 murder case, died while undergoing treatment at a government hospital, police said. Ashok, a native of Uppulingapuram in Veldurthi mandal of Medak district, was imprisoned in 2019. After his 30-day parole in September 2021, he was been absconding. He was nabbed in August 17 from a village in Toopran mandal and handed over to jail authorities. On Saturday morning, the jail staff noticed him from an iron rod in the barrack. Sangareddy police registered a case in this regard and have begun investigation.