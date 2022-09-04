Telangana pulled up for not filing response in a 2015 case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy was upset with the negligent attitude of the State executive in filing the counters in the petitions filed in 2015, by Deccan Infrastructure and Land Holding Limited (DILL) and Andhra Pradesh State Housing Board.

The petition challenged the GO 143 issued by the Telangana Revenue Department on August 22, 2015, through which the then Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department had issued orders cancelling the allotment of around 4,999 acres of land in erstwhile Medak, Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy, and Mahabubnagar districts to the DILL limited in 2007. As the lands had not been utilised for the intended purpose, the government had decided to resume the lands, which is the contention of the government, in the said GO.

However, DILL filed the petition stating that the government unilaterally took the decision. AP Housing Board’s contention was that the decision of the Telangana government was contrary to the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act.

