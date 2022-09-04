TRS ahead of other parties in Munugode bypoll: Tammineni

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CPM State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said that the ruling TRS was ahead of other parties in Munugode Assembly segment. Veerabhadram called on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday and discussed various issues. This is the first meeting between Veerabhadram and Rao, after CPM extended its support to the TRS in the upcoming Munugode bypoll.

Speaking to reporters later, Veerabhadram said that he would have another round of talks with the Chief Minister on September 8 or 9 to finalise the campaign strategy. Veerabhadram wanted the State government to celebrate September 17 as unity day.

