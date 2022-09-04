TRS govt dodges BJP’s ‘Liberation’ trap, unveils ‘Integration Day’ plans

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Cabinet has decided to observe September 17 as “Telangana Jaatiya Samaikyata Dinam” (Telangana National Integration Day), marking the 75th year of the region’s ‘evolution from monarchy to democracy’.

The State Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday, termed September 17 as ‘Telangana society’s evolution’ and decided to conduct ‘Telangana Jaatiya Samaikyata Vajratosvalu’ (Telangana National Integration Diamond Jubilee) from September 16 to 18. Telangana became part of the Indian Union on September 17, 1948, after Hyderabad State ceased to exist as a princely state.

This would be the first time that September 17 would be observed by the State government officially.

Though the BJP has been demanding that the State government officially celebrate “Liberation Day”, the TRS refused to take the bait by not responding at all. Now, both the State and Union governments would be conducting official programmes on September 17.

As per the schedule approved by the Cabinet on Saturday, the Chief Minister will hoist the national flag at Public Gardens and address a meeting on September 17, while Ministers and officials will hoist national flags at all district headquarters, municipalities and panchayats across the State. The Cabinet also deci-ded to conduct the concluding ceremony of the ‘Jaatiya Samaikya Vajrotsavalu’ from September 16 to 18.

The three-hour long Cabinet meeting finalised the programmes for the three-day inaugural function. Accordingly, huge rallies will be organised with youth and women in all Assembly segments on September 16. The next day, the CM will inaugurate Banjara and Adivasi Bhavans in Hyderabad. A huge rally will be organised from Necklace Road to NTR Stadium, where Rao will address a public meeting. On September 18, freedom fighters will be felicitated.

Kishan invites KCR, Shinde & Bommai to celebrations to be conducted by Centre



Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday invited Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to the inaugural function of the year-long “Liberation Day” celebrations on September 17 at Parade Grounds to be organised by the Ministry of Culture in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest.

In a letter to Rao, Kishan also sought suggestions for the programmes that could be held as part of the year-long celebrations. Reddy has also written to Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka, Eknath Shinde and Basavaraj Bommai respectively, inviting them to participate in the celebrations.

In his letter to Rao, he stated that the main objective of holding the year-long celebrations was to pay tributes to those who have made sacrifices, achieved victories and showed utmost courage in the liberation struggle, and to pass on the legacy to the future generations.

“As a person who hails from this region and has complete knowledge about the history of the people’s struggles against the Nizam’s rule, you are aware of the prominence of the occasion. Therefore, taking all the historic aspects into consideration, the Centre has decided to celebrate ‘Telangana Liberation Day Vajrotsavam’ across the State. Hyderabad being the centre of the movement against the Nizam’s rule, we are celebrating the inaugural ceremony of the celebrations at Parade Grounds on September 17,” Kishan wrote.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay welcomed all political parties for celebrating the day in their own way and said that this was the result of years of efforts by his party. He, however, said that the TRS government has decided to celebrate the day as ‘Integration Day’ “only after orders came from Darussalam (MIM headquarters).

“If September 18, 1948 was an integration day, what was the need for Operation Polo?” he asked.

Former governor of Maharashtra Ch Vidyasagar Rao said that BJP’s movement to pressurise the governments to observe Telangana Liberation Day started back in 1998, the 50th year of the occasion.

AVOIDING PITFALLS

Without using words like ‘merger’, ‘accession’ or ‘liberation’, the Cabinet termed September 17 ‘evolution of Telangana society’

ASAD THANKS CABINET

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday thanked the Chief Minister for accepting his recommendation to celebrate September 17 as ‘National Integration Day’ instead of ‘Telangana Liberation Day’

for Cong, it is merger day

The Congress plans to organise year-long celebrations of ‘Telangana Vilina Dinam (Merger Day) Vajrotsavalu’ commemorating the accession of Hyderabad State into the Indian Union through Operation Polo

