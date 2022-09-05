Bandi Sanjay wary of 'selfish' leaders in BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing anguish over how some BJP leaders were furthering their own agendas rather than working collectively to bring the party to power in the State, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay warned of strict action against such leaders at an appropriate time.

Addressing the review meeting of the party’s core committees of erstwhile Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad, and Karimnagar districts at the BJP office in Nampally on Sunday, he expressed displeasure over the party’s performance in Siddipet, Medak, Sangareddy and Nizamabad.

“Despite the favourable political atmosphere for the BJP, it is unfortunate that we still don’t have a candidate in some constituencies. The report on Medak is abysmal. The workers don’t seem to be working for BJP’s victory there. In Sangareddy and Siddipet districts, party leaders and workers have been performing below expectations. In Nizamabad district, the leaders need to set aside internal strife and work collectively,” he said.

Sanjay said that survey reports would be obtained once every three months to evaluate the leaders’ performance in all constituencies.“There is no guarantee of a ticket for anyone. So, if anyone tells you that they will get the ticket, don’t believe them. Party’s candidate for the elections will be chosen based on their performance. Only those who show dedication will be given importance,” he said.

‘Leverage developmental issues’

He also asked the party workers to choose three significant issues specific to every constituency and wage struggles to spark discussion among the constituency’s people. He told them to concentrate on the developmental works in every constituency.

‘Enroll more workers in the party’

BJP’s state in-charge Tarun Chugh, who also participated in the review meeting, informed the party leaders to enroll those who have attained 18 years of age in the party’s Yuva Morcha and to enroll those between 26 and 40 years in BJP.Chugh said that the party expected to receive 40,000 missed calls from every constituency for the enrollment. He also stressed the importance of the party’s ‘Praja Gosa - BJP Bharosa’ bike rallies to be held in every village across the State.

PM Modi’s birth anniversary

Bandi Sanjay also asked the party leaders to form a committee with ten members in every district to make arrangements for the celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birth anniversary from September 17 to October 2.He asked the party workers to hold Swacch Bharat campaigns, blood donation, health & sports camps, and hold exhibitions on the Prime Minister’s life and the Central schemes benefiting the people during the fortnight.

Survey to assess performance

Sanjay said that survey reports would be obtained once every three months to evaluate the leaders’ performance in all constituencies. “There is no guarantee of a ticket for anyone. So, if anyone tells you that they will get the ticket, don’t believe them,” he added

