BJP fumes at TRS leader’s 'lip balm' post on Nirmala Sitharaman

Chairman of the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation and social media convener of the TRS, Y Sathish Reddy took to Twitter with a post.

Published: 05th September 2022 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A post on Twitter by Chairman of the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation and social media convener of the TRS, Y Sathish Reddy on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has left the State BJP leaders furious.

Satish Reddy, in his post, asked: “Do we have #GST on lip balm/ lipstick?”, with the hashtag ‘justasking’, referring to a video showing Nirmala Sittaraman applying what appeared to be a lip balm during a press meet at the BJP office in Nampally on Saturday.

“With all due respect to the women in your family, who are like my sisters, please ask them if they are okay with what you have posted about a woman...In case otherwise, tender an unconditional public apology to Hon’be Finance Minister of India Smt @nsitharaman garu,” demanded BJP’s State spokesperson NV Subhash.

BJP national general secretary (organising) BL Santhosh tweeted in his reply to Reddy’s post saying “rotten elements who made their career by corruption, misuse of power & cronyism only can vomit such words to a dignified & achiever woman. This proves that there is no bottom line to you or your @trspartyonline party,” he commented.

