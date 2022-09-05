Home States Telangana

GHMC gets nod to raise co-option members to 15

State govt is likely to amend the GHMC Act in Assembly session beginning on Tuesday

Published: 05th September 2022 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | GHMC Website)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the number of wards in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has increased to 150 from 100, more than a decade ago, it has become necessary for the State government to raise the co-option members (non-elected corporators) from five to 15. Of them, 50 per cent would be women.

As per rules, co-option members should be 10 per cent of the total number of GHMC wards. The GHMC Council will soon have 15 co-option members as the proposal sent by the civic body in this regard received a nod from the State Cabinet on Saturday. In the Assembly session beginning on Tuesday, the State government will make necessary amendments to Section 5 (1-B and 1-C) of GHMC Act 1955.

The 150 wards, with 36,000 voters each, were fixed for a population of 54 lakh based on the 2011 Census. As the population has increased manifolds, as well as GHMC wards, it has become inevitable to increase co-opted members to 15 as well.

Sources in GHMC said once an amendment is made to the Act, GHMC will invite applications for nine co-option members, from those having special knowledge or experience in the municipal administration of GHMC, who have worked as corporators, mayor, deputy mayor, municipal chairperson or vice chairperson for a period of five years. Those who have retired as gazetted officers are also eligible to be elected as co-option members.

The selection of nine eligible applicants, including five women, is to be made by the elected members, including ex-officio members of the municipal corporation by a voice vote, at a special meeting to be convened for the purpose.  The co-option members will not have any voting rights, but they can give suggestions. They will get an honorarium and conveyance allowance.

No voting right



