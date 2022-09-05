Home States Telangana

Grand reception accorded to Cardinal Poola Anthony in Hyderabad

In the evening, Cardinal Anthony was taken in a ceremonial procession to the Cathedral from Gunfoundry.

Priests greet Cardinal Poola Anthony at St Joseph’s Cathedral, Gunfoundry in Hyderabad on Sunday | Jwala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cardinal Poola Anthony arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday morning from the Vatican City to a grand reception organised by the Congregation of Fathers at the Shamshabad airport. He was accompanied to his residence by priests and clergy, where he met his relatives and well-wishers. Earlier, the Archdiocese of Hyderabad requested those coming to congratulate the Cardinal to present him live plants, instead of flower bouquets.   

In the evening, Cardinal Anthony was taken in a ceremonial procession to the Cathedral from Gunfoundry. He was surrounded by the Bishops and Church officials dressed in traditional Roman catholic attires. Spiritual and devotional Christian songs and dances were performed.

He celebrated his first thanksgiving mass as a Cardinal in St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Gunfoundary, at 5 pm with the general public as well as the ministry of the church. Hundreds of believers gathered in the church for the prayer. The Cardinal recited verses from the Holy Bible and blessed the devotees. He wore a distinctive red attire and is addressed as “Eminence,” which means princes of the church.

Father Victor Emmanuel, the Procurator and Chancellor of Archdiocese Hyderabad said that there will be another grand facilitation ceremony on September 15 where many bishops, priests and Fathers from the twin cities as well as the whole country will attend.

Archbishop Anthony is the first Telugu priest in the history of the Catholic Church to have been made a cardinal. He was installed as a Cardinal by Pope Francis on August 27.He will continue as the Archbishop of Hyderabad while performing his duties and responsibilities with the Pope.

He is elected as a member of the Sacred College of Cardinals, whose duties include electing the Pope, acting as his principal counsellors, and aiding in the government of the Roman Catholic Church throughout the world.

