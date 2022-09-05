Home States Telangana

Hyderabad cyber cops catch crook, crack crypto case

SI Gangadhar said his team received two such complaints in 2020 and none during 2021.

Published: 05th September 2022 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Cyberattack

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Priya Rathnam
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Cybercrime police came to the rescue of a young techie who lost close to Rs 38 lakh to a designer after inadvertently paying him in Bitcoins rather than in US Dollars as agreed earlier. Sub-inspector Ch Gangadhar, who is attached to the Hyderabad Cybercrime police, said that his team faced its most challenging task yet to successfully track the designer using his ‘Wallet’ address. “It took us over a month to track him and recover the entire amount,” the S-I told TNIE.

It all began with the Cybercrime wing receiving a call from the victim who stated that he developed a cryptocurrency and was ready to float it on the available platforms. The techie hired a designer to help him design the posters and ads for his cryptocurrency. The designer agreed to design the posters and ads for US Dollars 70. However, after completing his part of the task, the techie paid the designer in cryptocurrency, instead of Dollars, losing Rs 38 lakh in the process.

SI Gangadhar said his team received two such complaints in 2020 and none during 2021. “However, since the beginning of 2022, we are receiving an average of five complaints per month in the city alone. With over 20,000 cryptocurrency coins being sold on various platforms across the globe, we face huge challenges as the applications do not mention the wallet address,” he said.

He said that in this particular case, the cybercrime sleuths managed to trace the wallet address and track the designer to Uttar Pradesh. Once the case was registered, the cybercrime sleuths managed to trace the wallet through the cryptocurrency used -- Bitcoin in this instance. They then contacted the designer who refused to return the amount.

With the given address, sleuths tracked him down and recovered the entire amount from the designer.
S-I Gangadhar said that this was the first such case they successfully cracked. “Generally, cases involving cryptocurrency are based or have their origins abroad. It is close to impossible to trace the wallet

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Crypto Cyber fraud Cybercrime
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp