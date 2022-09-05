Nizamabad decked up for CM Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad town is all decked up for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit on Monday. The town has turned pink with TRS flags, hoardings and banners welcoming the party chief. TRS leaders and workers have put up party flags on both sides of the National Highways, State highways and other main roads in the district. The road repair works in key areas have been completed.

The CM’s visit to Nizamabad was postponed multiple times during the last two and a half years. During his visit, Rao will inaugurate the Integrated Collector Complex on the Bypass road and TRS district office in Yellammagutta. Later in the day, he will address a public meeting at Giriraj College Grounds. The district administration and the police have made elaborate arrangements for the CM’s visit. As many as 2,371 police personnel from 12 districts have been pressed into the security detail.

State R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, TRS MLAs B Ganesh Guptha, Bajireddy Govardhan, A Jeevan Reddy visited the venues where the Chief Minister will visit and review the arrangements. Party sources say around two lakh people are expected to attend the public meeting. Arrangements have been made for the parking of vehicles around the meeting venue.

The MLAs said they have decided to bring several issues in the district to the notice of the Chief Minister during his visit. Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan said he will urge the Chief Minister to allocate 25 acres of land near the railway station for a new TSRTC bus stand.

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad town is all decked up for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit on Monday. The town has turned pink with TRS flags, hoardings and banners welcoming the party chief. TRS leaders and workers have put up party flags on both sides of the National Highways, State highways and other main roads in the district. The road repair works in key areas have been completed. The CM’s visit to Nizamabad was postponed multiple times during the last two and a half years. During his visit, Rao will inaugurate the Integrated Collector Complex on the Bypass road and TRS district office in Yellammagutta. Later in the day, he will address a public meeting at Giriraj College Grounds. The district administration and the police have made elaborate arrangements for the CM’s visit. As many as 2,371 police personnel from 12 districts have been pressed into the security detail. State R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, TRS MLAs B Ganesh Guptha, Bajireddy Govardhan, A Jeevan Reddy visited the venues where the Chief Minister will visit and review the arrangements. Party sources say around two lakh people are expected to attend the public meeting. Arrangements have been made for the parking of vehicles around the meeting venue. The MLAs said they have decided to bring several issues in the district to the notice of the Chief Minister during his visit. Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan said he will urge the Chief Minister to allocate 25 acres of land near the railway station for a new TSRTC bus stand.