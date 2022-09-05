Telangana Governor distributes Chiru Bhadrata cards

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, along with Tollywood actor K Chiranjeevi, distributed Personal Accident Insurance Policy/ Chiru Bhadrata cards to the volunteers who donated blood more than 50 times at Chiranjeevi Eye Blood bank in Hyderabad. The Governor lauded Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust (CCT) for its immense efforts in collecting 9,30,000 units of blood and 4580 pairs of eyes. She also appreciated the actor and the volunteers for inspiring and contributing to the betterment of society.

Taking it to Twitter, the actor mentioned said that each frequent blood donor at the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust had been insured for Rs 7 lakh and the premium was being paid by the trust. He also said that each blood donor is a lifesaver and a goodwill ambassador for the cause of blood donation. “These committed blood donors are an inspiration to many more people,” he said.

Ceremony on Sept 15

Father Victor Emmanuel, the Procurator and Chancellor of Archdiocese Hyderabad said that there will be another grand facilitation ceremony on September 15 where many bishops, priests and Fathers from the twin cities as well as the whole country will attend

