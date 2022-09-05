Telangana Governor Tamilisai visits victims of botched sterilisation surgery at NIMS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Moved by the plight of the 11 women who have been undergoing treatment at NIMS for complications they suffered after undergoing a family planning surgery at the Primary Health Centre in Ibrahimpatnam on August 25, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan met them and offered moral and financial support on Sunday.

Being a doctor herself, she listened to each one of them patiently. Observing that the patients were in tremendous distress and shock, and needed some support, she immediately sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to each one of them from her discretionary grants. She inquired about the care and facilities being provided to them at the hospital and assured them of all possible support from Raj Bhavan.

Governor Tamilisai said that the pressure on surgeons to conduct more operations in a limited time could have been the cause for family planning operations to have gone wrong, causing infection among the women who went through the procedure at Ibrahimpatnam PHC.

She said that there was a need to ensure such incidents didn’t recur. She said that she was going to write a letter to the State government on the issue. Earlier in the day, activists of BJP’s Mahila Morcha met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to her, regarding the various issues facing the women, girl children and the youth in the State.

They brought to her notice that drugs and alcoholism were rampant in the city, and raised suspicion over the links of some police officials with drug peddlers. Mahila Morcha State president K Geetha Murthy and others requested the Governor’s intervention to ensure that the families of the four women who died after Ibrahimpatnam PHC sterilisation procedure received suitable compensation. They also brought to her notice that there were many government schools in the State, where girl students were facing an acute shortage of drinking water and basic facilities like toilets.

