Home States Telangana

Telangana Planning Board vice chairman calls for act for welfare of private teachers

Addressing the gathering, Vinod Kumar said like others, private teachers should have unions to express their issues and achieve their rights.

Published: 05th September 2022 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Image use for representation.(File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  State Planning Board Vice-Chairman Boinpalli Vinod Kumar stressed that the BJP-led Union government should bring an act for the welfare of private teachers. Vinod Kumar, along with Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar, attended best teachers’ award programme organised by the Telangana Recognised School Management Association (TRSMA) in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Vinod Kumar said like others, private teachers should have unions to express their issues and achieve their rights. “It is unfortunate that the Central government is neglecting them and their welfare. It should provide insurance and financial aid to the private teachers,” he said.

Sources said a meeting of private teachers will be soon organised in Hyderabad to mount pressure on the Central government. Leaders of various political parties and people’s representatives, also from other States, will be invited to the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar said teachers should take the responsibility to make students the best.  TRSMA state president Yadagiri Shekar Rao presented awards to 17 teachers for their who contributions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Boinpalli Vinod Kumar Telangana Planning Board TRSMA
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp