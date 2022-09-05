Telangana Planning Board vice chairman calls for act for welfare of private teachers

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: State Planning Board Vice-Chairman Boinpalli Vinod Kumar stressed that the BJP-led Union government should bring an act for the welfare of private teachers. Vinod Kumar, along with Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar, attended best teachers’ award programme organised by the Telangana Recognised School Management Association (TRSMA) in Karimnagar on Sunday. Addressing the gathering, Vinod Kumar said like others, private teachers should have unions to express their issues and achieve their rights. “It is unfortunate that the Central government is neglecting them and their welfare. It should provide insurance and financial aid to the private teachers,” he said. Sources said a meeting of private teachers will be soon organised in Hyderabad to mount pressure on the Central government. Leaders of various political parties and people’s representatives, also from other States, will be invited to the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar said teachers should take the responsibility to make students the best. TRSMA state president Yadagiri Shekar Rao presented awards to 17 teachers for their who contributions.