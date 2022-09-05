Home States Telangana

Telangana: VRA who agitated for pay hike dies by suicide in Kamareddy

However, the agitating VROs demanded clarity on the stand of the government on their demands.

05th September 2022

death

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Tension prevailed on Sunday outside the Government Hospital at Yellareddy, over the death by suicide of a VRA, K Ashok, 30. He ended his life at his native village Bollaram in Nagireddypet mandal of Kamareddy district. Ashok had taken an active part recently in the State-wide agitation by VRAs, seeking fulfilment of their demands.

According to police, the VRA hanged himself to a tree outside the village. The body was shifted to the Yellareddy hospital for postmortem. Upon coming to know about the death of their colleague, VRAs from various mandals reached the hospital and started a protest. Leaders of BJP and Congress joined the protest as a solidarity with the VRAs. The agitating VRAs recalled how Ashok played a key role in the agitation for their pay hike and other demands and said that the government should wake up at least now and do justice to them.

They demanded that the RDO should come and give assurance on fulfilling their demands. The Nagireddypet Tahsildar reached the hospital and assured that Ashok’s wife would be provided with a job and financial assistance as per the rules and regulations. After this, the deceased’s family agreed to allow a postmortem on the body of Ashok.

However, the agitating VROs demanded clarity on the stand of the government on their demands. Heated arguments took place between the VRAs, revenue officials and police. DSP A Srinivasulu, Yellareddy Circle Inspector (CI) Srinivas, Yellareddy Sub Inspector (SI) Ch Ganesh were present at the scene.  The VRAs even tried to stage a rasta roko by placing the body of Ashok on the road outside the hospital before postmortem formalities were completed.

After the postmortem was done, the family members of the deceased took the body to their native place for final rites. Later, unrelenting VRAs staged a rasta roko at the bus stand, leading to a traffic jam for some time.

