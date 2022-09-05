Home States Telangana

Telangana's Patancheru turns hot destination for real estate

Besides this, the old Bombay highway is a big advantage as it provides a better road connectivity between Hyderabad and Sangareddy.

Published: 05th September 2022 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

real estate, apartments, buildings

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Patancheru, once considered a poor cousin of city of Hyderabad on the outskirts, filled with polluting industries, is developing into a hot destination for real estate, with many industries being shifted outside ORR.

Located in the north-western end of Hyderabad on the Hyderabad-Solapur highway, and around 18 km from the IT corridor, Patancheru is witnessing brisk sale of flats and plots, post Covid-19 with settlers preferring to buy properties here given the affordable rates. Since it is very near to the Outer Ring Road, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) can be reached very quickly.

Besides this, the old Bombay highway is a big advantage as it provides a better road connectivity between Hyderabad and Sangareddy.  International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) for rural development located here is another added attraction. According to realtors, Patancheru has a good potential to become a residential hub for those who want to settle in Hyderabad. Once it becomes pollution free, there would be a spurt in land costs here, they said.

At present, the cost of an acre of land ranges between Rs  4 crore and Rs  8 crore. A 200 sq-yard house plot can be bought within a budget of Rs  30 lakh to Rs  40 lakh. An apartment costs anywhere between Rs  4,000 and Rs  5,000 sq.ft and 2 BHK flat costs about Rs  40 lakh.

Speaking to Express, CREDAI Telangana Chairman Ch Ramchandra Reddy said that many layouts have already come up in Patancheru along with gated communities. “Since development is continuing till Sangareddy, Patancheru has a lot of potential for overall growth. Accordingly, developers are planning for more projects.”

Recently, the State government has given administrative sanction for construction of a 200-bed super speciality hospital at a cost of Rs  185 crore. A diagnostic hub has also come up here. Another major attraction of Patancheru is its Medical Devices Park, which is one of the biggest such facilities in the country, generating a direct employment for 7,000 people. It’s also home to India’s first 100 per cent women-owned industrial park which has come up on 50 acres in Sultanpur.

Shooting prices

  • An acre of land costs between  Rs  4 crore and Rs  8 crore
  • A 2 BHK flat sells for about Rs  40 lakh
  • A 200-sq yard house plot costs about Rs 30 lakh to Rs  40 lakh in Patancheru area
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Patancheru Hyderabad Real estate
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp