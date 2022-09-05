Home States Telangana

TPCC chief Revanth was a thief before joining Congress: Rajagopal Reddy

Countering Revanth’s remarks that he had joined BJP for financial gains, Rajagopal said he had sold his properties after entering politics.

Published: 05th September 2022 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy was a ‘thief’ before entering the politics, BJP candidate for Munugode byelection Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy said that Congress would have to pay a heavy price for confiding in him. Addressing a public meeting in Ghattuppal mandal headquarters in Munugode constituency on Sunday, he said that Revanth was working on the directions of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Countering Revanth’s remarks that he had joined BJP for financial gains, Rajagopal said he had sold his properties after entering politics. “We need to put an end to the family rule in the State. It is possible only through BJP in the present scenario, the reason why I joined the BJP. This election got necessitated for the
development of the people of Munugode. The people of Munugode will emerge victorious in the elections,” he said.

