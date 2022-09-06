Focus likely on Telangana Integration Day during monsoon session

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the State government is expected to highlight Telangana Jaatiya Samikyata Vajortsavalu in the three-day State Legislature session, commencing from Tuesday, the Opposition Congress is demanding that the session be conducted for 20 days to discuss all the pressing issues.

It is tentatively decided to hold the session for three days. However, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) which will meet on Tuesday will decide the agenda and the number of days of the session.

The ruling TRS will highlight the developmental works like Dalit Bandhu and others. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to make a statement on the Telangana National Integration Day.

Of the three BJP MLAs, T Raja Singh has been arrested under the PD Act, while M Raghunandana Rao is on a foreign trip. It remains to be seen if another BJP MLA Etala Rajender will be allowed to attend the session or not. The three BJP MLAs were suspended on the first day of the Budget session for the rest of the session. The Assembly was not prorogued after the Budget session and the current monsoon session is continuation of the Budget session. On this ground, the BJP MLAs may not be allowed to attend the session.

Meanwhile, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday demanded the State government conduct the Legislative Assembly monsoon session for at least 20 days to debate and discuss the issues being faced by the people.In a statement, Vikramarka said that the TRS government was abruptly ending the sessions after the completion of its own agenda.

He said that the Congress will raise the issues concerning submergence of Kaleshwaram project in flood water, non-provision of compensation for crop loss caused by torrential rains in the State, 43-days long VRAs protests, government teachers’ demands, botched DPL surgeries at Ibrahimpatnam government hospital, lack of basic amenities in Basar IIIT, and State-run welfare hostels, rampant viral fevers, waiver of crop loans to farmers, employment notification, lapses of Dharani portal, 2BHK housing, and non provision of funds to irrigation projects on Krishna river.

Sept 17 - Telangana’s Independence Day: Congress

He stated that BJP and TRS were politicising the importance of September 17. “Some say its ‘liberation’, some say its ‘merger’, some say its a day of ‘betrayal’. However, it’s actually a day on which Telangana got its independence from autocratic Nizam rule,” he said.

