HC asks Telangana government not to use public funds for temple offerings

TG Naidu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a development that could cause embarrassment to the State government, the Telangana High Court on Monday asked the Advocate General to advise his client — State government not to use public funds for making offerings to deities.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhyuan issued the direction in a PIL file by author Kancha Ilaiah and activist Gundamala Ramulu in 2017 against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for donating jewellery, purchased with taxpayers’ money to temples in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

After reviewing the PIL’s contents, the division bench asked the Advocate General to advise the State government not to use public funds for offerings and gave the government six weeks’ time to file a response.

The petitioners claimed that it was unlawful to use the Common Good Fund established in accordance with Sections 70 and 71 of the AP Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987 for making offerings to deities. They further stated that the State should refrain from using the cash for purposes other than those listed in the legal provisions.

They urged the court to declare the GOs 22 and 23, which were issued on February 24, 2015, for making offerings to the numerous deities listed in the contested GOs, as being unlawful.

Additionally, they requested guidance from the Chief Secretary regarding how to recoup the funds used under the GOs. They were referring to the statements made by the Chief Minister, who announced plans to present the deities of the temples of Bhadrakali, Veerabhadra Swamy, Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala, Padmavathi Ammavaru in Tiruchannuru, and Kanaka Durga Ammavaru in Vijayawada with specific jewellery offerings.

They said since the State does not practise any religion, all of its activities must advance secularism, and it must not promote any one religion in particular. According to them, the State issued the contested GOs and carried them out in opposition to the concept envisioned by the Constitution.

