Hoist Tricolour on ‘burujus’ in villages on Sep 17: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy has appealed to the people to join the year-long celebrations to commemorate the 75th year of Telangana’s liberation, beginning from September 17. He has also urged the people to hoist the national flag atop the ‘Burujus’ (outposts) built in villages across the State by the revolutionaries to prevent the invasion of Razakars and the Nizam’s forces during the Telangana armed struggle.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Kishan Reddy said that this year’s event would be special and historic as Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah would unfurl the national flag at the Parade Grounds after 74 years since the last one on September 17, 1948, when the then Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had unfurled the tri-colour, after the seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan surrendered before the Indian armed forces as a result of ‘Operation Polo.’

Reddy said that it was due to the MIM, which he said, was the inheritor of the Razakars’ legacy, that 74 years later, the people of Telangana still didn’t know that they got freedom on September 17.“Every political party which has been in power till now has played to the tunes of the MIM and never dared to celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day on September 17.BJP has requested successive governments whether it was the Congress, TDP or the TRS, to officially declare the day as the liberation day, but no party cared,” he said.

