Home States Telangana

Immersion at Hussainsagar, come what may: Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi

The CM is more interested in organising festivals of other religions but not the Ganesh festival which is very unfortunate.

Published: 06th September 2022 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees take the 40-foot-tall Khairathabad Ganesh idol for immersion in Hussainsagar in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

Devotees take the 40-foot-tall Khairathabad Ganesh idol for immersion in Hussainsagar in Hyderabad. (File Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a tough stance against the State government’s decision on Ganesh idol immersion, the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) members on Monday announced their resolve to conduct the annual ritual at the Hussainsagar on September 9.

“If the State government creates any hurdles, the idols will not be moved from Ganesh mandapams. If any untoward incidents occur, the State government will be held responsible,” said Bhagwanth Rao, General Secretary of BGUS.

Speaking to the media here, he came down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not showing interest in making arrangements for immersion of Ganesh idols. “If the government is not in a position to make the arrangements, leave it to BGUS. We will make all the arrangements,’’ he said.

Hitting back at BGUS for its “irresponsible statements”, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the Samithi was trying to tarnish the image of the State government.

“It is the government’s responsibility and BGUS should not worry about the arrangements. The BGUS members are provoking people in the name of God.  They are dividing people. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, we had low-key festivities in the last two years. This year, it will be a grand affair,” he assured.

Meanwhile, the BGUS members appealed to the devotees to show unity and integrity for the sake of Dharma and the nation and to turn up in large numbers to take part in the immersion of Ganesh idols.

During the press conference, which he addressed along with BGUS vice-president Rama Raju, Bhagwanth Rao accused accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of adopting anti-Hindu stance and revealed the Samithi’s decision to organise a bike rally on Necklace Road on September 6 in order to remind the authorities about issue and the need to make proper arrangements for idol immersion at Hussainsagar.

“The CM is more interested in organising festivals of other religions but not the Ganesh festival which is very unfortunate. The State government is not showing the same interest in Ganesh festival as it does in celebrating Bathukamma, Bonalu, Moharrum, Ramzan and Christmas,” he added.

Referring to similar issues that arose in other States, he said: “The government of Tamil Nadu had passed an ordinance to supersede a Supreme Court ban on jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming sport. Similarly, the Kerala government too has been providing facilities to devotees going to Sabrimala while Maharastra lifted all restrictions and extended cooperation for Ganesh festival. The Telanagana government should also take measures to prove that it is a people’s friendly government.”

While addressing the media at MLA Quarters, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav wondered: “The BGUS representatives said that they would make arrangements for idol immersion. Where will they get men and machinery to make arrangements for such a mammoth event.

“As many as 39,000 Ganesh mandapams have been set up in Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad commissionerates and we have provided with power supply, security, sanitation and other amenities for all these mandapams. Around 74 artificial water ponds have been created to facilitate easy idol immersion. But unfortunately, the BGUS is describing criticising those as dirty ponds,” he added.

BJP warns State against imposing restrictions

Meanwhile, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay has warned the State government against imposing restrictions on idol immersions in the Hussainsagar and warned that if hurdles were created for devotees, all idols will be taken to Pragathi Bhavan for immersion. Sanjay has alleged that the ruling TRS was trying to curtail Hinduism from growing in the city only to appease the MIM. “The State government has been trying to portray Hindu festivities as law and order problems,” he said.

Will take idols to Pragathi Bhavan: Bandi

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay has warned that if the govt creates any hurdles, all idols will be taken to Pragathi Bhavan. TRS is trying to curtail Hinduism only to appease the MIM, he alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi BGUS Ganesh idol immersion Hussainsagar
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp