Immersion at Hussainsagar, come what may: Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a tough stance against the State government’s decision on Ganesh idol immersion, the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) members on Monday announced their resolve to conduct the annual ritual at the Hussainsagar on September 9.

“If the State government creates any hurdles, the idols will not be moved from Ganesh mandapams. If any untoward incidents occur, the State government will be held responsible,” said Bhagwanth Rao, General Secretary of BGUS.

Speaking to the media here, he came down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not showing interest in making arrangements for immersion of Ganesh idols. “If the government is not in a position to make the arrangements, leave it to BGUS. We will make all the arrangements,’’ he said.

Hitting back at BGUS for its “irresponsible statements”, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the Samithi was trying to tarnish the image of the State government.

“It is the government’s responsibility and BGUS should not worry about the arrangements. The BGUS members are provoking people in the name of God. They are dividing people. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, we had low-key festivities in the last two years. This year, it will be a grand affair,” he assured.

Meanwhile, the BGUS members appealed to the devotees to show unity and integrity for the sake of Dharma and the nation and to turn up in large numbers to take part in the immersion of Ganesh idols.

During the press conference, which he addressed along with BGUS vice-president Rama Raju, Bhagwanth Rao accused accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of adopting anti-Hindu stance and revealed the Samithi’s decision to organise a bike rally on Necklace Road on September 6 in order to remind the authorities about issue and the need to make proper arrangements for idol immersion at Hussainsagar.

“The CM is more interested in organising festivals of other religions but not the Ganesh festival which is very unfortunate. The State government is not showing the same interest in Ganesh festival as it does in celebrating Bathukamma, Bonalu, Moharrum, Ramzan and Christmas,” he added.

Referring to similar issues that arose in other States, he said: “The government of Tamil Nadu had passed an ordinance to supersede a Supreme Court ban on jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming sport. Similarly, the Kerala government too has been providing facilities to devotees going to Sabrimala while Maharastra lifted all restrictions and extended cooperation for Ganesh festival. The Telanagana government should also take measures to prove that it is a people’s friendly government.”

While addressing the media at MLA Quarters, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav wondered: “The BGUS representatives said that they would make arrangements for idol immersion. Where will they get men and machinery to make arrangements for such a mammoth event.

“As many as 39,000 Ganesh mandapams have been set up in Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad commissionerates and we have provided with power supply, security, sanitation and other amenities for all these mandapams. Around 74 artificial water ponds have been created to facilitate easy idol immersion. But unfortunately, the BGUS is describing criticising those as dirty ponds,” he added.

BJP warns State against imposing restrictions

Meanwhile, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay has warned the State government against imposing restrictions on idol immersions in the Hussainsagar and warned that if hurdles were created for devotees, all idols will be taken to Pragathi Bhavan for immersion. Sanjay has alleged that the ruling TRS was trying to curtail Hinduism from growing in the city only to appease the MIM. “The State government has been trying to portray Hindu festivities as law and order problems,” he said.

Will take idols to Pragathi Bhavan: Bandi

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay has warned that if the govt creates any hurdles, all idols will be taken to Pragathi Bhavan. TRS is trying to curtail Hinduism only to appease the MIM, he alleged.

HYDERABAD: Taking a tough stance against the State government’s decision on Ganesh idol immersion, the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) members on Monday announced their resolve to conduct the annual ritual at the Hussainsagar on September 9. “If the State government creates any hurdles, the idols will not be moved from Ganesh mandapams. If any untoward incidents occur, the State government will be held responsible,” said Bhagwanth Rao, General Secretary of BGUS. Speaking to the media here, he came down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not showing interest in making arrangements for immersion of Ganesh idols. “If the government is not in a position to make the arrangements, leave it to BGUS. We will make all the arrangements,’’ he said. Hitting back at BGUS for its “irresponsible statements”, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the Samithi was trying to tarnish the image of the State government. “It is the government’s responsibility and BGUS should not worry about the arrangements. The BGUS members are provoking people in the name of God. They are dividing people. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, we had low-key festivities in the last two years. This year, it will be a grand affair,” he assured. Meanwhile, the BGUS members appealed to the devotees to show unity and integrity for the sake of Dharma and the nation and to turn up in large numbers to take part in the immersion of Ganesh idols. During the press conference, which he addressed along with BGUS vice-president Rama Raju, Bhagwanth Rao accused accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of adopting anti-Hindu stance and revealed the Samithi’s decision to organise a bike rally on Necklace Road on September 6 in order to remind the authorities about issue and the need to make proper arrangements for idol immersion at Hussainsagar. “The CM is more interested in organising festivals of other religions but not the Ganesh festival which is very unfortunate. The State government is not showing the same interest in Ganesh festival as it does in celebrating Bathukamma, Bonalu, Moharrum, Ramzan and Christmas,” he added. Referring to similar issues that arose in other States, he said: “The government of Tamil Nadu had passed an ordinance to supersede a Supreme Court ban on jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming sport. Similarly, the Kerala government too has been providing facilities to devotees going to Sabrimala while Maharastra lifted all restrictions and extended cooperation for Ganesh festival. The Telanagana government should also take measures to prove that it is a people’s friendly government.” While addressing the media at MLA Quarters, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav wondered: “The BGUS representatives said that they would make arrangements for idol immersion. Where will they get men and machinery to make arrangements for such a mammoth event. “As many as 39,000 Ganesh mandapams have been set up in Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad commissionerates and we have provided with power supply, security, sanitation and other amenities for all these mandapams. Around 74 artificial water ponds have been created to facilitate easy idol immersion. But unfortunately, the BGUS is describing criticising those as dirty ponds,” he added. BJP warns State against imposing restrictions Meanwhile, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay has warned the State government against imposing restrictions on idol immersions in the Hussainsagar and warned that if hurdles were created for devotees, all idols will be taken to Pragathi Bhavan for immersion. Sanjay has alleged that the ruling TRS was trying to curtail Hinduism from growing in the city only to appease the MIM. “The State government has been trying to portray Hindu festivities as law and order problems,” he said. Will take idols to Pragathi Bhavan: Bandi BJP State president Bandi Sanjay has warned that if the govt creates any hurdles, all idols will be taken to Pragathi Bhavan. TRS is trying to curtail Hinduism only to appease the MIM, he alleged.