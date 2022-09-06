Middle East, preferred destination for Hyderabad flyers

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite a large number of students heading to countries like the US, UK, Canada and Australia for higher studies, the Middle East is the busiest international route from Hyderabad as job seekers from various parts of Telangana throng the international terminal every day.

According to GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), Dubai in United Arab Emirates (UAE), Doha (capital city of Qatar), Abu Dhabi (capital city of UAE), Singapore and Sharjah (UAE) are the top five destinations from Hyderabad.

Every day, thousands of employed and unemployed persons from parts like Jagtial, Peddapalli, Nizamabad, Kamareddy and Karimnagar travel to various cities of the UAE. With this, the international terminal of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) is witnessing a heavy rush with the gathering of passengers and their relatives. Since the curbs were relaxed for international travel after the pandemic, many are applying for visas and booking flight tickets for foreign countries.

According to MakeMyTrip, an Indian online travel company, 17 airlines operate 94 flights a week from Hyderabad to Dubai. However, only seven of the airlines offer direct flights.

Apart from the Middle East, there is a heavy student rush at the RGIA during nights as many of them are headed to the US. With the lack of direct flights to the North American country, they take a layover flight from Middle-Eastern carriers, who cater to 65 per cent of the traffic.

Officials said queue management at the forecourt to segregate passengers and control the rush while ensuring free flow of passengers has been arranged.A dedicated team is monitoring the crowd management in the parking and forecourt areas.

Top routes

Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Singapore & Sharjah top 5 routes from Hyderabad

Middle East carriers catering to over 65% of traffic to North America

Around 17 airlines operate flights between Hyderabad and Dubai

Adequate manning of entry lanes and immigration counters by CISF personnel

