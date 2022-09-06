NIA searches at houses of Chaitanya Mahila Sangam members

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches in Hyderabad and Hanmakonda in connection with a case related to kidnap of a nursing student in Vizag. The NIA sleuths raided three houses belonging to Chaitanya Mahila Sangam (CMS) members in two Telugu States for their alleged involvement in recruitment of youngsters as Maoist activists.

The allegations came to light after the nursing student, Radha went missing and her mother filed a complaint with the NIA, stating that her daughter was lured into revolutionary movement. Subsequently, three CMS members Chukka Shilpa, Dongila Devendra and Dubasi Swapna were arrested on June 23 from Ghatkesar, Rangareddy and Khairatabad respectively.

On Monday morning, the NIA sleuth conducted searches at the residences of CMS convener Jyothi in Hyderabad and co-convener Anitha in Hanamkonda. During their raids, the NIA officials seized some incriminating material from the residences of the CMS members and asked them to cooperate in their investigation.

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches in Hyderabad and Hanmakonda in connection with a case related to kidnap of a nursing student in Vizag. The NIA sleuths raided three houses belonging to Chaitanya Mahila Sangam (CMS) members in two Telugu States for their alleged involvement in recruitment of youngsters as Maoist activists. The allegations came to light after the nursing student, Radha went missing and her mother filed a complaint with the NIA, stating that her daughter was lured into revolutionary movement. Subsequently, three CMS members Chukka Shilpa, Dongila Devendra and Dubasi Swapna were arrested on June 23 from Ghatkesar, Rangareddy and Khairatabad respectively. On Monday morning, the NIA sleuth conducted searches at the residences of CMS convener Jyothi in Hyderabad and co-convener Anitha in Hanamkonda. During their raids, the NIA officials seized some incriminating material from the residences of the CMS members and asked them to cooperate in their investigation.