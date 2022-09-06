Home States Telangana

NIA searches at houses of Chaitanya Mahila Sangam members

During their raids, the NIA officials seized some incriminating material from the residences of the CMS members and asked them to cooperate in their investigation.

Published: 06th September 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches in Hyderabad and Hanmakonda in connection with a case related to kidnap of a nursing student in Vizag. The NIA sleuths raided three houses belonging to Chaitanya Mahila Sangam (CMS) members in two Telugu States for their alleged involvement in recruitment of youngsters as Maoist activists.

The allegations came to light after the nursing student, Radha went missing and her mother filed a complaint with the NIA, stating that her daughter was lured into revolutionary movement. Subsequently, three CMS members Chukka Shilpa, Dongila Devendra and Dubasi Swapna were arrested on June 23 from Ghatkesar, Rangareddy and Khairatabad respectively.

On Monday morning, the NIA sleuth conducted searches at the residences of CMS convener Jyothi in Hyderabad and co-convener Anitha in Hanamkonda. During their raids, the NIA officials seized some incriminating material from the residences of the CMS members and asked them to cooperate in their investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chaitanya Mahila Sangam National Investigation Agency Maoist activists
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp