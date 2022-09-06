Home States Telangana

Telangana: CBI arrests SBI official for Rs 5.2 crore misappropriation

A probe was launched after a complaint was filed by Siddipet SBI Bank assistant general manager against a senior associate and cash-in-charge.

Published: 06th September 2022 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Central Bureau of Investigation; CBI

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested an SBI official rom Medak for allegedly misappropriating funds of about Rs 5.2 crore. A probe was launched after a complaint was filed by Siddipet SBI Bank assistant general manager against a senior associate and cash-in-charge of Narsapur branch in Medak district in connection with embezzlement of cash and gold amounting to Rs 5.2 crore from the bank.

According to CBI, the accused misappropriated cash of Rs 2.32 crore (approx.); gold ornaments valuing Rs 0.72 crore (approx.) which were under his control and also cash amounting to Rs 2.19 crore (approx.) from three ATMs. An alleged loss of Rs 5,22,67,760 was caused to the bank.

Agency sleuths conducted searches at the premises of the accused at Narsapur in Medak district which led to the recovery of incriminating documents. The accused was produced before the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Hyderabad and remanded to judicial custody up to September 17, 2022, the central agency said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Embezzlement
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp