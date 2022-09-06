Telangana Congress seeks to extend Bharat Jodo Yatra by two more days

Home States Telangana

The State Congress leaders have put forward this before the party high command. If Rahul’s core team agrees to the request, Patancheru and Andhole Assembly constituencies are likely to be added.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a view to making most of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s proposed Bharat Jodo Yatra which is scheduled for about 15 days in the State, the Telangana Congress is pushing for at least two more days to cover the mandal, constituency, district and parliament constituency headquarters to catch the attention of as many number of people as possible. Bharat Jodo Yatra, aimed at uniting the nation,  starting on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will enter Telangana on October 24 in the Jukkal Assembly constituency.

As per schedule, Rahul’s walkathon will pass through nine Assembly and four Lok Sabha constituencies. The proposed route map, however, is missing out on many of the mandal, constituency, and district headquarters. The State Congress leaders have put forward this before the party high command. If Rahul’s core team agrees to the request, Patancheru and Andhole Assembly constituencies are likely to be added.

Former Union minister Porika Balaram Naik said that they would organize five public meetings in different Lok Sabha constituencies. Another senior leader said that they were gearing up to gather around 20,000 to 30,000 people locally every day.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, Congress party’s media and publicity committee chairman Pawan Khera said that society was being divided on the lines of caste, religion, region, language, food, and attire. “We invite you all to join us on the Bharat Jodo Yatra for the cause of uniting India,” he added.

Earlier, Congress planned a massive meeting with Rahul Gandhi in Sircilla to a declaration for the youth and unemployed. Owing to political developments in the country and the State, the proposal was dropped. It is likely that the Telangana Congress announce another declaration similar to the farmers’ declaration during one of the planned meetings.

