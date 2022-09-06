Young lensmen & techies join hands to create awareness on conservation of grasslands in TS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A group of young photographers and techies joined hands to make a series of documentaries to create awareness about the conservation of grasslands and wildlife in Telangana.

Pradeep Prazz, a cinematographer and an automobile photographer by profession, founded ‘Wild Telangana’ two years ago with the support of others to do their bit to protect the wildlife and natural ecosystem. Since then, the group has been actively conducting and participating in cleanup drives, nature walks and animal rescue activities.

Recently, they curated a 10-episode documentary series on grasslands which is shot outside the protected areas in Vikarabad, Khammam, Nalgonda, Siddipet and Nizamabad. A team of six members namely Pradeep Prazz, Harikrishna Philkhana, John Justin, Ch. Avinash, Sanjay, Reuben Ashish David worked for five months on capturing different and rare species of birds, mammals and reptiles in their natural habitat.

Speaking about the significance of grasslands, Pradeep said, “Grasslands have both direct and indirect advantages. They are useful for consumption for livestock and indirectly they contribute to balancing the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and for water management as well. As Telangana has an open nature ecosystem, grasslands are very essential for the propagation of fauna. During our trail in these grasslands we have found Indian Grey Wolves which are a highly endangered species as their population in the country is just 3000.”“We have released the teaser and the first episode will be out in September,” he said.

