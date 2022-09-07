BJP chalks out multi-pronged strategy for Munugode byelection

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP has chalked out a multi-pronged strategy to ensure the victory of its candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy in the coming byelection for the Munugode Assembly constituency.

During the core committee meeting held at BJP office in Nampally on Tuesday, party leaders set a target of 35,000 to 40,000 votes.

To make this happen, RSS and its allied organisations will send 1,000 of their committed volunteers to go door-to-door and convince the people to vote in favour of the BJP. Each of these Sangh activists is expected to influence 40 voters. They will be reporting to Sunil Bansal, the party’s newly appointed in-charge for Telangana. Five senior RSS leaders from Nagpur will also be actively involved.

Former MP Vivek Venkataswamy, who is the in-charge of the constituency for the byelection, will take care of the expenditure and has been entrusted with ensuring 80,000 voters for Rajagopal Reddy. MLAs Etala Rajender and M Raghunandan Rao have been asked to win over voters from their communities (Mudiraju and Velama) respectively.

G Manohar Reddy, who has contested from the constituency twice, has a voter-base of 20,000-22,000. He has been asked to coordinate with those voters and local leaders, to ensure they all vote for Rajagopal Reddy. Former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy has been made in-charge of four villages in the constituency.

BJP SC Morcha activists from across the State have been asked to stay put in Munugode and go door-to-door, explaining to Dalits how they have been cheated by the ruling TRS. The promise of making a Dalit the Chief Minister, three-acre land to Dalits, Dalit Bandhu scheme and other issues will be explained to Dalit voters by SC Morcha activists.

All leaders, along with the 40 Sangh volunteers, will be reporting to Sunil Bansal, which points to the key role being pla-yed by the RSS in the bypoll. The party has also asked the leaders to list-out the various voters as per the communities in all the mandals and form an electoral committee for the byelection. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay has announced that he will be going to Munugode on September 11 and meet Rajagopal Reddy to discuss implementation of the election strategies.

Target Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency

BJP has decided to make the most of the Telangana “Liberation Day” celebrations to be held on September 17 in which Union Minister Amit Shah will hoist the Tricolour and address a public meeting at the Parade Grounds.

On September 15, the BJP will take out a massive bike rally from Charminar to the Assembly, to celebrate “Liberation Day”. Anticipating the imminent arrests which the State government may resort to, the party leaders have been asked to look for ways to avoid arrests and make the rally a success.

The party has set a target of 50,000 to 60,000 people to attend Parade Grounds public meeting. This audience will be mobilised from all the Assembly segments in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

During the meeting, office bearers, leaders and workers from various Assembly segments were given directions on how to win the Lok sabha constituency.

Unwavering focus on Hyd LS seat

Focus on new members, as well identify the old workers and leaders still with the party

Aspects like polling-booth management, divisional meetings, and info on potential candidates were sought

