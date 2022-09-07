Home States Telangana

Telangana govt’s no to Opposition call to extend Assembly session 

BAC decides that the Legislature would sit for only two days more, on September 12 and 13

Published: 07th September 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 06:00 AM

Telangana Legislative Assembly

Telangana Legislative Assembly (File Picture | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Legislative Assembly, which resumed its sitting here on Tuesday, will sit for only two more days on September 12 and 13 in this current session. A decision to this effect was taken by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) which met under the Chairmanship of Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam  Srinivas Reddy after the session was adjo-urned to September 12.

During these two days, issues including power, agriculture, irrigation, minority affairs, unemployment and Centre-State relations will be discussed. The BAC was attended by Deputy Spe-aker T  Padma Rao Goud, ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy, T Harish Rao, Koppula Eshwar, Gangula  Kamalakar, Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and others. BJP MLAs were not invited to the  meeting.

Vikramarka asked Congress members to take up the issue of unemployment in the session. The MIM wanted a discussion on minority issues. Prashanth Reddy sought a discussion on the Centre-State relations and other issues. While the Congress and MIM requested that the session be run for a few more days, Prashanth Reddy informed them that they could not continue the meeting for more days in the backdrop of Ganesh idol immersion and Telangana National Unity Vajrotsavam celebrations.

Not consulted, says BJP MLA
The monsoon Assembly session has been convened in view of the need that the hiatus between two sessions should not exceed the six-month period that is set to end on September 14. The budget session of the Assembly was adjour-ned sine die on March 15, 2022. Before the session commenced, BJP MLAs Eatala Rajender and M Raghunandan Rao paid homage at the Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial and also at the statue of Sardar  Vallabhbhai Patel, both situated in front of the Legislature complex.

Alleging that the TRS government was being insincere in conducting Assembly sessions, Rajender claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has sent them a notice saying that the session would be held only for three days (on September 6, 12, and 13). Announcing that the session  would be held for three days, without consulting the Business Advisory  Committee (BAC) of the House, shows the “dictatorial attitude” of Rao,  Rajender alleged.

Power, agri in focus
Issues including power, agriculture, irrigation, minority affairs, unemployment and Centre-State relations will be discussed on Sept 12 and 13.

