Homage paid to deceased members in Telangana Assembly

The Assembly on Tuesday paid rich tributes to former MLAs Mallu Swarajyam and Paripati Janardhan Reddy. 

Published: 07th September 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 06:11 AM

Telangana Assembly

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Assembly on Tuesday paid rich tributes to former MLAs Mallu Swarajyam and Paripati Janardhan Reddy. Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy moved the condolence motion. 
The House expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former members and offered condolences to the families. 

Moving the condolence motion, the Speaker observed that Mallu Swarajyam was elected from the Thungathurthy Assembly constituency two times in 1978 and 1983. He recounted Swarajyam’s contribution to Telangana peasant armed struggle and her role in the movement for total prohibition. She breathed her last on March 19, 2022, at the age of 91.

Hailing Janardhan Reddy for his contribution to the 1969 Telangana movement, the Speaker said that the former MLA was elected from Kalamapur in 1972 and 1978. He said that Reddy contributed to the rehabilitation of leprosy-affected as a founding member of the LEPRA Society. The House observed a two-minute silence before being adjourned to meet again at 10 am on Monday.

Comments

