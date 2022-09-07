Officials interact with Mid Manair Dam oustees

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: After months of protests by oustees of the Mid Manair Dam (MMD), authorities on Tuesday interacted with the displaced persons currently living in two villages of Boinpalli mandal. Teams of officials from different departments will cover different villages and Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) colonies as part of this exercise to learn about the issues affecting the oustees.

Two teams of officials, led by Additional Collector (Revenue) N Kheemya Naik, visited Kodurupaka and Vardavelli villages. Oustees demanded that the government sanction the pending compensation to build houses, release funds under the family package and provide Rs 2 lakh compensation to those about 18 years of age, among other things.

A lot of people are having to travel to faraway places in search of employment every day, they mentioned.

Officials assured that they would bring up the issues with higher-ups in their respective departments and solve them soon.

Convener of the MMD oustees Joint Action Committee (JAC) Kusa Ravinder expressed his happiness over the decision of authorities to recognise their issues and plight. However, he said, their protests will continue until the government solves the Rs 5.04 lakh housing issue and unemployment problem.

