Home States Telangana

Officials interact with Mid Manair Dam oustees

Teams of officials from different departments will cover different villages and Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) colonies as part of this exercise to learn about the issues affecting the oustees.

Published: 07th September 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Mid Manair Dam

Mid Manair Dam (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA:  After months of protests by oustees of the Mid Manair Dam (MMD), authorities on Tuesday interacted with the displaced persons currently living in two villages of Boinpalli mandal. Teams of officials from different departments will cover different villages and Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) colonies as part of this exercise to learn about the issues affecting the oustees. 

Two teams of officials, led by Additional Collector (Revenue) N Kheemya Naik, visited Kodurupaka and Vardavelli villages. Oustees demanded that the government sanction the pending compensation to build houses, release funds under the family package and provide Rs 2 lakh compensation to those about 18 years of age, among other things. 

A lot of people are having to travel to faraway places in search of employment every day, they mentioned. 
Officials assured that they would bring up the issues with higher-ups in their respective departments and solve them soon.

Convener of the MMD oustees Joint Action Committee (JAC) Kusa Ravinder expressed his happiness over the decision of authorities to recognise their issues and plight. However, he said, their protests will continue until the government solves the Rs 5.04 lakh housing issue and unemployment problem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mid Manair Dam outsees MMD oustees Joint Action Committee
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp