Suicide bid by another terminated RFCL worker

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Gangula Shekar, a contract employee at Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL), who was recently terminated from services, attempted to end his life by consuming a pesticide on Tuesday. Shekar, a resident of Munjampalli of Palakurthi mandal, was shifted to a private hospital in Karimnagar for treatment.

According to his father, Gangula Rajaiah, Shekar had paid Rs 6.5 lakh to a middleman to get the RFCL job. When a new agency took over the RFCL, hundreds of workers lost their jobs. Most of them say they had paid lakhs of rupees to intermediaries to get the job. “When contacted, the middlemen had been dilly-dallying and refusing to return the amount,” Shekar’s father alleged. He said that nearly 350 people, like his son, had been pushed to their breaking point.

“It is a big job scam. The government should ensure justice for all victims facing mental agony,” he added. It may be recalled that an RFCL employee, Munja Harish, ended his life recently by jumping into a farm well. He took the extreme step to highlight the concerns of hundreds of others like him, who had paid a large amount to get the RFCL jobs and were terminated within a few months.



