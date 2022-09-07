Telangana HC notice on plea by BJP MLA’s wife

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the government to file responses within four weeks on the contention of T Usha Bai, wife of BJP MLA T Raja Singh that her husband’s arrest was illegal.

A bench comprising Justice Shameem Akther and Justice EV Venugopal issued notices to the Principal Secretary, GAD (Law and Order), Hyderabad Police Commissioner, and the Cherlapally jail superintendent.

The MLA’s wife claimed that the PD Act was invoked for arresting her husband solely to appease a certain segment of society. She also informed the court that in the last five years, the High Court of Telangana has quashed five detention orders on the grounds that the PD Act was inappropriately registered against the accused.

The petitioner asked the court to vacate the PD order issued against her husband on August 25, 2022. The bench ordered the State to respond.

