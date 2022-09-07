Telangana HC seeks govt response over regularisation of village secretaries 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice P Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Principal Secretary and Commissioner of Panchayat Raj and Rural Employment to respond to a petition by 9,355 junior panchayat secretaries seeking regularisation of their services. The judge was hearing a writ petition filed by the Telangana Panchayat Secretaries Federation, represented by its General Secretary Srikanth Allikatte, Panchayat Secretary, Warangal Rural District, and others. Counsel for the petitioners informed the court that they were informed at the time of their appointment that their employment will be regularised immediately after they completed three years of service as Panchayat Secretary, Grade-IV. Counsel informed that the government has, however, issued GO 26 dated July 15, 2021, extending the agreement period of junior Panchayat Secretaries from three to four years, in direct violation of the Telangana (Regulation of Appointments to Public Services and Pay Structure) Act of 1994 and the State Service Rules Act of 1996.