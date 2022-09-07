Telangana: Rules for security guards to be tabled

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has set the eligibility criteria for private security guards / supervisors in the newly framed ‘Telangana Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Rules, 2022’, which is likely to be tabled in the ongoing session of the Legislature.

As per the Rules, private security guards / supervisors are mandated to undergo training for a minimum of 100 hours of classroom instruction and 60 hours of field training spanning at least 20 working days.

The newly framed rules also grant power to the police to initiate criminal action against private security agencies if they deliberately suppress facts or knowledge relating to cognizable offences.

As per the rules, the security guards should pass the Class VIII and the supervisors should pass SSC/Intermediate, and should have a working knowledge of Telugu, Hindi and English.

The minimum height is 160 cm for males and 150 cm for females, eyesight - 6/6 far sight vision and 0.6/0.6 near sight vision. They should be able to run 1 km in six minutes. They should be above 18 years and below 55 years.

They should be trained in firefighting, examining identification papers, ability to understand English alphabets and Arabic numerals, identification of improvised explosive devices, crisis response and disaster management, defensive driving, handling and operation of non-prohibited weapons and firearms (optional), a rudimentary knowledge of Indian Penal Code, and right to private defence, among many other things.

The government also mandated the controlling authority - a Joint Secretary in the Home Department of the State or an equivalent officer - to verify the character and criminal antecedents of the applicants of private security guards / supervisors using electronic databases such as Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS), Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS).

Session held to ensure 6-month rule honoured

The monsoon Assembly session has been convened in view of the need that the hiatus between two sessions should not exceed the six-month period that is set to end on September 14. The budget session of the Assembly was adjourned sine die on March 15, 2022.

