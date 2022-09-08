Extend Assembly session: Akbaruddin Owaisi writes to Speaker

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has written to Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, requesting him to extend the Assembly session further, so that short discussions could be held on 27 subjects that he listed out in his letter. In his letter dated Tuesday, the MLA also requested the Speaker to fix the dates to discuss the subjects.

The topics suggested by him included welfare of minorities, protection of Waqf lands, developmental activities in the Old City, scholarships, Aasara pensions, unemployment honorarium to youth, welfare schemes, recruitment of Urdu teachers in government schools, protection of 4 per cent reservations for Muslims, and so on.

He sought discussions on the failure of the Centre in releasing financial funds in view of the recent floods, cancellation of ITIR project, denial of natio-nal project status to Kaleshwaram LIS, maintenance grants for Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha projects, reduction and delay in release of funds for NREGS, GPs and local bodies, reluctance of the Centre to set up NID, Mega Power Park and Textiles Cluster in Telangana.

Akbar also sought discussion on the delay in extending Metro rail connectivity in the Old City, and also regarding the road widening works in the Old City, in addition to the Charminar Pedestrian Project (CPP) works and construction of two bridges for hawkers near Salarjung Museum, and twin towers on the Osmania General Hospital premises.

HYDERABAD: MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has written to Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, requesting him to extend the Assembly session further, so that short discussions could be held on 27 subjects that he listed out in his letter. In his letter dated Tuesday, the MLA also requested the Speaker to fix the dates to discuss the subjects. The topics suggested by him included welfare of minorities, protection of Waqf lands, developmental activities in the Old City, scholarships, Aasara pensions, unemployment honorarium to youth, welfare schemes, recruitment of Urdu teachers in government schools, protection of 4 per cent reservations for Muslims, and so on. He sought discussions on the failure of the Centre in releasing financial funds in view of the recent floods, cancellation of ITIR project, denial of natio-nal project status to Kaleshwaram LIS, maintenance grants for Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha projects, reduction and delay in release of funds for NREGS, GPs and local bodies, reluctance of the Centre to set up NID, Mega Power Park and Textiles Cluster in Telangana. Akbar also sought discussion on the delay in extending Metro rail connectivity in the Old City, and also regarding the road widening works in the Old City, in addition to the Charminar Pedestrian Project (CPP) works and construction of two bridges for hawkers near Salarjung Museum, and twin towers on the Osmania General Hospital premises.