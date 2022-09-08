MLC K Kavitha derides Nirmala Sitharaman for asking for Modi’s pictures at ration shops

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: TRS leader and Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday came down heavily on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph should be displayed at all ration shops.

Addressing a public meeting here after inaugurating the extended Asara scheme for beneficiaries hitherto uncovered, the former MP, in a derisive vein, said: “Why ration shops? We will display his pictures on urea bags, LPG cylinders, petrol bunks, oil and daal packets. The BJP government has made life unbearable by allowing the prices of these commodities to go up,” she said.

Kavitha derided the Finance Minister for stooping to the level of ration shops, picking up a fight with the district collector of Kamareddy recently for not displaying the Prime Minister’s pictures. The Finance Minister should know that at no time in the past or now, has the Prime Minister’s picture been displayed at ration shops. It only shows what a “pea-brained Finance Minister” we have, Kavitha said.

The TRS leader said that the BJP government lends no support to the State government’s welfare programmes which are helping the poor and the needy. Instead, it was trying to do away with welfare schemes branding them as a burden on the nation’s economy, she said. Nizamabad Urban MLA B Ganesh Gupta and others were present on the occasion.

On the attack

■ Kavitha says if Sitharaman was so insistent, the PM’s picture could be displayed on LPG cylinders, petrol bunks and oil and lentil packets

■ She said that the Union Finance Minister was perhaps not aware that at no point of time earlier was a PM’s picture displayed at ration shops

■ She accused the Centre of not supporting TS welfare schemes

