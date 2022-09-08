Nagarjunasagar left canal breaches

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The left canal of the Nagarjunasagar Project was breached near Mupparam village in Nidamanuru mandal in Nalgonda district on Wednesday evening, resulting in water entering several houses in the nearby villages.The under tunnel of the canal was damaged, which resulted in the breach at about 32.10 km downstream of the project. According to sources, the left canal bund was breached at six metre length.

As a result, water entered houses in Nidamanuru Guntuka Gudem and Narasimhulu Gudem villages. Water also entered the mini Gurukulam in Nidamanuru, forcing officials to shift the students to a safer place. Water also entered the premises of a nationalised bank. According to sources, standing crops in around 1,000 acres have been submerged due to the breach.

Officials said that the Kodada-Jadcherla highway (Miryalaguda-Devarakonda road) is now under a sheet of water, forcing them to stop vehicular movement. When the farmers informed the Irrigation officials about the breach that occurred at 5.15 pm, the officials stopped the release of water from the Nagarjunasagar project to the left canal at 6 pm. Local officials have swung into action and are trying to plug the breach.

Nagarjunasagar CE Srikantha Rao told reporters that the release of water was stopped immediately after the canal was breached. The floodwater has almost receded and there was no danger to the people now, he added.The CE said that repairs to the canal would be completed in three days. District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy and RDO Rohit Singh inspected the area.

Farmers alert NSP officials

Farmers informed the Irrigation officials about the breach that occurred at 5.15 pm and the officials stopped the release of water from the Nagarjunasagar project to the left canal at 6 pm

