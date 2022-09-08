Roads flooded as heavy rain pounds Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Southwest monsoon which took a back seat in the last few weeks bounced back strongly with several parts of Hyderabad witnessing a heavy rainfall on Wednesday.Till 8 pm, Macha Bollaram recorded the highest rainfall of 9.1 cm, followed by LB Nagar (8.4 cm), Dabeerpura (7.7 cm) and Mailardevpally (7.1 cm). Apart from Hyderabad, districts like Nagarkurnool, Jangaon and Bhadradri-Kothagudem reported heavy rainfall and brought respite from humid weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the State is under an orange alert for the next three days. According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem. While remaining parts of the State may register moderate to heavy rainfall. During the last 24 hours, Adakal in Mahabubnagar district reported the highest rainfall of 9.7 cm and in GHMC limits, Qutbullahpur witnessed the maximum rainfall of 4.1 cm.

Orange alert for three days in State

An orange alert has bee sounded in the State as IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts.

HYDERABAD: The Southwest monsoon which took a back seat in the last few weeks bounced back strongly with several parts of Hyderabad witnessing a heavy rainfall on Wednesday.Till 8 pm, Macha Bollaram recorded the highest rainfall of 9.1 cm, followed by LB Nagar (8.4 cm), Dabeerpura (7.7 cm) and Mailardevpally (7.1 cm). Apart from Hyderabad, districts like Nagarkurnool, Jangaon and Bhadradri-Kothagudem reported heavy rainfall and brought respite from humid weather conditions. Meanwhile, the State is under an orange alert for the next three days. According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem. While remaining parts of the State may register moderate to heavy rainfall. During the last 24 hours, Adakal in Mahabubnagar district reported the highest rainfall of 9.7 cm and in GHMC limits, Qutbullahpur witnessed the maximum rainfall of 4.1 cm. Orange alert for three days in State An orange alert has bee sounded in the State as IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts.