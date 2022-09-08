Telangana: HC lawyer couple murder case on fast track

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: The sensational murder case of High Court lawyer couple, Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani, has been transferred from the Karimnagar court to the Principal District Sessions Court in Peddapalli. The next hearing in the case will be heard by the Peddapalli court from September 20. The decision was taken on the direction of the High Court.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, five accused in the case were virtually produced before the court, while Veldi Vasanatha Rao and Kapu Anil, accused No 6 and 7 respectively were presented physically before the court. All the accused have been lodged in the Charlapalli central jail in Hyderabad. According to sources, Vasantha Rao and Anil were released on bail on health grounds a few months ago. The discharge petition of Tulisegari Srinivas alias Bittu Srinivas is pending.The bail application of the the remaining accused was rejected by the court earlier.

Deceased advocate’s father Gattu Kishan Rao had requested the High Court to fast-track the case and bring to book the killers. However, the HC on July 30 designated the Principal District Sessions Court in Karimnagar to hear the case.To speed up the case in the brutal daylight murder of the lawyer couple, Peddapalli court will hear the case on a day-to-dayt basis from September 20.

The court has directed investigating officers to be presented during the hearing and submit relevant records of the case.It may be recalled that Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani were murdered brutally in broad daylight at Kalvacharla of Ramagiri mandal on Manthani - Peddapalli road on February 17, 2021.

The accused in the case are as follows: Kunta Srinivas (A1), Sevanthula Chiranjeevi (A2), Akkapaka Kumar (A3) Tulsegari Srinivas alias Bittu Srinivas (A4), Uddari Laxman alias Lachhaiah (A5), Veldi Vasantha Rao (A6) and Kapu Anil (A7).

Father’s plea for speedy justice

Gattu Krishna Rao, the father of slain lawyer Vaman Rao had urged the High Court to set up a fast tract court for speedy justice. Though the HC did not entertain the plea, the latest move would ensure speedy trial in the murder of Vaman Rao and his wife Nagamani in 2021

