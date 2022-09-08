Telangana: Hostel food poisoning, class 8 student dies in Kagaznagar

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A Class 8 student of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) died due to alleged food poisoning in Kagaznagar of Kumrambheem-Asifabad district on Wednesday morning. N Aishwarya, 13, complained of headache and nausea after consuming food served in the hostel on Tuesday night. Her friends gave her some medicines and asked her to go to sleep. However, in the morning, they found her in an unconscious state and immediately informed the authorities. The staff and an ANM rushed her to a private hospital in Kagaznagar. But she breathed her last within five minutes of being admitted in the hospital.

After being informed about her death, Aishwarya’s father Shankar, a daily wage labourer, and other family members rushed to the hospital and took her body in an autorickshaw to the school where they staged a protest. Members of student unions and local BJP leaders joined them and demanded justice for the family.

BJP’s constituency in-charge P Harish Babu demanded that the government should announce an ex gratia of Rs 15 lakh to the kin and a government job to a family member.

The student union leaders, meanwhile, claimed that the girl had died in the hostel but staff shifted her to the hospital to show that they have taken her for treatment. Additional Collector B Rajesham, who visited the school, suspended the duty teacher, surveillance officer and the ANM. He also handed over an immediate financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the family. Meanwhile, many parents took their wards home while expressing concerns over the conditions that prevail at the school.

ADILABAD: A Class 8 student of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) died due to alleged food poisoning in Kagaznagar of Kumrambheem-Asifabad district on Wednesday morning. N Aishwarya, 13, complained of headache and nausea after consuming food served in the hostel on Tuesday night. Her friends gave her some medicines and asked her to go to sleep. However, in the morning, they found her in an unconscious state and immediately informed the authorities. The staff and an ANM rushed her to a private hospital in Kagaznagar. But she breathed her last within five minutes of being admitted in the hospital. After being informed about her death, Aishwarya’s father Shankar, a daily wage labourer, and other family members rushed to the hospital and took her body in an autorickshaw to the school where they staged a protest. Members of student unions and local BJP leaders joined them and demanded justice for the family. BJP’s constituency in-charge P Harish Babu demanded that the government should announce an ex gratia of Rs 15 lakh to the kin and a government job to a family member. The student union leaders, meanwhile, claimed that the girl had died in the hostel but staff shifted her to the hospital to show that they have taken her for treatment. Additional Collector B Rajesham, who visited the school, suspended the duty teacher, surveillance officer and the ANM. He also handed over an immediate financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the family. Meanwhile, many parents took their wards home while expressing concerns over the conditions that prevail at the school.