Telangana: Police increase vigil in Warangal to flush out Maoists

u mahesh By

Express News Service

MULUGU: An eerie silence prevails in the villages abutting Godavari river in the erstwhile Warangal district as residents are hesitant to venture out of their houses owing to the increased police presence, who are carrying out combing operations in the area.

Police have launched vehicle checking and cordon and search operations in a bid to flush out Maoists who have reportedly entered the State in great numbers in a bid to recruit youth into the banned outfit. This apart, law enforcement officials are also interacting with the tribal youth to learn about the movements of the armed squads of the CPI (Maoist) in Eturunagaram, Mangapet, Wazedu, Venkatapuram, Kothagudem of Mahabubabad and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts and other hamlets adjacent to the Godavari dividing Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

Police in Kothagudem, Mulugu and Bhupalpally recently issued statements warning people that they have intelligence inputs about armed Maoist squads entering the State and that they are prone to violence. The Maoists, in the recent past, have also issued letters accusing public representatives and real estate businesspersons of land grabbing in Mulugu district and threatened to take action against them. Due to this, police in Agency areas of Telangana and Chhattisgarh were put on high alert.

‘Inform police about militant movement’

Mulugu Assistant Superintendent Of Police (ASP) Sudhir R Kekan on Wednesday released posters containing the details of Maoists believed to be in the Mulugu subdivision. He also announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 20 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Maoists. Speaking to the media, he urged people to keep the police informed about the movement of the militants in their respective hamlets and assured them that the details of the informants would be kept secret. “One need not fear informing police about the movement of Maoists,” he added.The ASP said, “Maoists are inculcating feelings of hatred and violence in youngsters and destroying their future.”

