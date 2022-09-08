Home States Telangana

Telangana: Rape-accused cop’s bail plea rejected second time

Inspector Nageshwar Rao who is facing charges of raping a housewife in Vanasthalipuram police station limits was denied bail for the second time.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rangareddy district court on Wednesday rejected the bail petition of suspended Inspector Nageshwar Rao who is facing charges of raping a housewife in Vanasthalipuram police station limits. This is the second time the court refused him bail.

Nageswara Rao had filed the second bail petition in the court on Monday. However, following heated arguments between the public prosecutor (PP) and counsel for the accused, hearing on the bail petition was posted to Wednesday.

Counsel argued that Nageswara Rao was an ordinary individual without any influence and a honest police officer who dealt with high-profile cases. Counsel also accused the Investigating Officer (ACP,  Vanasthalipuram) of bias.

On the other hand, the PP argued that the report submitted by the Forensic Lab confirmed that the semen sample matched with the DNA of the inspector. The PP further told the court that if granted bail, the accused may use his influence to pressurise the victim for a compromise.

