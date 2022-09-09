Cranes appear ‘mysteriously’, ‘Godsend’ believe devotees

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Has Lord Ganesha come to the rescue of devotees for immersion of idols at Hussainsagar? Notwithstanding the unexplained deployment of mobile cranes at the Hussainsagar on NTR Marg and Tank Bund Roads, devotees are happy that the process of immersion has speeded up. However, there is no clarity as to who deployed the cranes on these two stretches. As many as 12 cranes have been fixed on the Tank Bund Road and nine on the NTR Marg.

Major government departments such as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), Roads and Buildings and other departments that TNIE spoke to said that they were not sure who deployed these cranes. “We have no role in deploying the cranes either at the NTR Marg, Tank Bund Road or any other water bodies in Greater Hyderabad limits,’’ officials of these departments said.

“We did not float any tenders for deployment of cranes nor gave any work orders to any of the crane service agencies. Government departments have no role in installing the cranes at Hussainsagar,” they said. No government department banners were found at the cranes on these two roads.

Speculation is rife that some TRS sympathisers have come forward and deployed the cranes for smooth idol immersion. However, the other day, Minister for Animal Husbandry T Srinivas Yadav announced that the State government was making required arrangements for idol immersion as it was its responsibility to do so.

STATE GOVT DECLARES HOLIDAY TODAY

The State government has declared a general holiday on Friday for all government offices, schools and colleges located in and around twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. Consequently, November 12, 2022 (second Saturday) will be a working day in lieu

