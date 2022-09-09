Is Raj Bhavan an untouchable place for govt, asks  Telangana Governor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Questioning whether Raj Bhavan had become an ‘untouchable place’ for the State government, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has alleged that her office was humiliated and discriminated against, for most of the time. She declared that nobody could hide the facts while going through the pages of Telangana’s history, that a woman Governor was subjected to discrimination for three years.

She was speaking to the media after releasing a book on her work as the first citizen of the State, marking completion of three years in office, at Raj Bhavan on Thursday “It has been a curse for women coming up in politics that they will be humiliated on social media and elsewhere. I faced such situations when I was growing as a politician. I never used to be bothered because nobody can shatter my resolve or my commitment to the people. But discrimination against my office or any other office after 75 years of Independence is not acceptable,” she said.

Recalling how she was not allowed to hoist the national flag at the Parade Grounds on Republic Day, how the Governor’s address was skipped at the beginning of the Budget session, and how persistently protocol was not being followed in receiving her, she said that she left it to the people to know and judge if it was right to not give a Governor those opportunities.

It’s for people to judge the situation in TS: Guv

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan recalled how the State government had neither said yes or no to her request for a helicopter to visit the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara till the last minute, which had left her with no other option but to undertake the eight-hour travel by road.

Issues in govt hosps

She said that in spite of writing many letters to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, drawing his attention to issues faced by patients at government hospitals, and the need for improvement of facilities in government-run residential schools, her office did not receive any response.

Vacant teaching posts

“This is the State where there are premier educational institutions. It is the basic right of every student to get a good education. But the teaching and non-teaching faculty positions in all the institutions are lying vacant. The children are ready to grab the opportunities. But what opportunities are we giving them? Incidents like food poisoning in hostels are alarming,” she said. Clarifying that nobody was questioning the Chief Minister, she implored the people to judge whether what was happening in Telangana was right or not.

Centre-State relations

On the oft-repeated allegation of the State government that the Centre was not resolving the issues and not delivering what was guaranteed to the State as per the AP Reorganisation Act, she pointed out that the Chief Minister had recently skipped the Southern Zonal Conference chaired by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which was attended by all the Chief Ministers and higher officials of all States.

“It was an open forum where 75 per cent of the issues were disputes between AP and Telangana. The Union Minister was instantly solving the issues then and there. Why did the Chief Minister not attend and what is the problem with him,” she asked, reminding that in a federal setup, relations needed to be maintained. Though politics and ideologies could be different, the focus always needed to be on people. Stressing the need for the Chief Minister’s Office to have a good relationship with the Governor’s office, she said that the interactions will be beneficial to the people.

STRAINED RELATIONS

The ties between Raj Bhavan and Pragathi Bhavan have been on a downward spiral for quite sometime. It all began in August, 2021 when Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan held back the file relating to the nomination of Padi Kaushik Reddy to the State Legislative Council under Governor’s quota. Subsequently, when the Governor visited different parts of Telangana, the State government officials did not follow protocol, further straining the relations. CM K Chandrasekhar Rao visited Raj Bhavan only on two occasions in the last one year for swearing in ceremonies of CJs of High Court

HYDERABAD: Questioning whether Raj Bhavan had become an ‘untouchable place’ for the State government, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has alleged that her office was humiliated and discriminated against, for most of the time. She declared that nobody could hide the facts while going through the pages of Telangana’s history, that a woman Governor was subjected to discrimination for three years. She was speaking to the media after releasing a book on her work as the first citizen of the State, marking completion of three years in office, at Raj Bhavan on Thursday “It has been a curse for women coming up in politics that they will be humiliated on social media and elsewhere. I faced such situations when I was growing as a politician. I never used to be bothered because nobody can shatter my resolve or my commitment to the people. But discrimination against my office or any other office after 75 years of Independence is not acceptable,” she said. Recalling how she was not allowed to hoist the national flag at the Parade Grounds on Republic Day, how the Governor’s address was skipped at the beginning of the Budget session, and how persistently protocol was not being followed in receiving her, she said that she left it to the people to know and judge if it was right to not give a Governor those opportunities. It’s for people to judge the situation in TS: Guv Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan recalled how the State government had neither said yes or no to her request for a helicopter to visit the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara till the last minute, which had left her with no other option but to undertake the eight-hour travel by road. Issues in govt hosps She said that in spite of writing many letters to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, drawing his attention to issues faced by patients at government hospitals, and the need for improvement of facilities in government-run residential schools, her office did not receive any response. Vacant teaching posts “This is the State where there are premier educational institutions. It is the basic right of every student to get a good education. But the teaching and non-teaching faculty positions in all the institutions are lying vacant. The children are ready to grab the opportunities. But what opportunities are we giving them? Incidents like food poisoning in hostels are alarming,” she said. Clarifying that nobody was questioning the Chief Minister, she implored the people to judge whether what was happening in Telangana was right or not. Centre-State relations On the oft-repeated allegation of the State government that the Centre was not resolving the issues and not delivering what was guaranteed to the State as per the AP Reorganisation Act, she pointed out that the Chief Minister had recently skipped the Southern Zonal Conference chaired by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which was attended by all the Chief Ministers and higher officials of all States. “It was an open forum where 75 per cent of the issues were disputes between AP and Telangana. The Union Minister was instantly solving the issues then and there. Why did the Chief Minister not attend and what is the problem with him,” she asked, reminding that in a federal setup, relations needed to be maintained. Though politics and ideologies could be different, the focus always needed to be on people. Stressing the need for the Chief Minister’s Office to have a good relationship with the Governor’s office, she said that the interactions will be beneficial to the people. STRAINED RELATIONS The ties between Raj Bhavan and Pragathi Bhavan have been on a downward spiral for quite sometime. It all began in August, 2021 when Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan held back the file relating to the nomination of Padi Kaushik Reddy to the State Legislative Council under Governor’s quota. Subsequently, when the Governor visited different parts of Telangana, the State government officials did not follow protocol, further straining the relations. CM K Chandrasekhar Rao visited Raj Bhavan only on two occasions in the last one year for swearing in ceremonies of CJs of High Court