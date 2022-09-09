Mid-day meal food poisoning: As 2 more students fall ill, officials wake up from slumber

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: Two students of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Gangapur in Kumurambheem-Asifabad district fell ill on Thursday after taking the mid-day meal served at the school. The students, identified as Swathi, Rebbena mandal headquarters, and Anusha from Gundi village, were rushed to a PHC in Rebbena mandal. Swathi, whose condition is said to be critical, was shifted to a hospital in Mancherial for better treatment.

Incidentally, as many as six students of tribal schools in Kumurambheem-Asifabad and Adilabad districts have died in the last one month due to viral fevers or other seasonal diseases. The latest was the death of N Aishwarya, a Class VIII student of KGBV in Kagaznagar in Kumurambheem- Asifabad district on Wednesday, allegedly due to food poisoning.

It is alleged that the authorities concerned are not visiting the institutions, including KGBVs, Ashram schools, Gurukul schools and Tribal Welfare Degree Colleges at regular intervals to check the quality of food served to students and monitor cleanliness in and around these institutions.

Parents of the students studying in these institutions allege that the kitchen, classrooms and the premises are not properly maintained. They also allege substandard food is served at these schools. Kula Nimrulan Vediki state president Papani Nagaraju, secretary Kota Anand and others submitted a memorandum to State Child Rights Protection Commission chairperson J Srinivasa Rao on Thursday seeking a thorough probe into the death of the students and action against the negligent officials.

Alleging that the students died due to the failure of the administration in providing treatment in time, they demanded regular health checks and ex gratia of `25 lakh each as well as a job to the kin of the deceased students.

ITDA officer takes stock

Meanwhile, ITDA project officer K Varun Reddy has directed the officials to provide better medical services to students in Ashram schools. On Thursday, Varun Reddy made a surprise visit to the Eluru Ashram School in Panchkalpet mandal of Komarambheem-Asifabad district. During his visit, he inspected the medical camp being organised in the school and enquired about the medical services provided to the students.

Collector visits tribal schools

Kumurambheem-Asifabad Collector Rahul Raj on Thursday visited the KGBV and SW Residential School in the district headquarters and directed the officials to take proper care of the health of students. He inspected the kitchens and storerooms at these schools.

HOW IS STATE A ROLE MODEL, ASKS REVANTH

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday wondered how Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao could claim that Telangana was a role model for the nation when State-run hostels were turning into death traps for poor children. In a tweet, he posted newspaper clippings showing the plight of children studying in state-run schools

