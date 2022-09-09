Raj Bhavan turned into stage for political activity, says TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leaders on Thursday came down heavily on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan after her critical remarks against the ruling party. Responding to her remarks, Ministers and TRS leaders alleged that Raj Bhavan has been turned into a centre for political activity.

TRS MLC K Kavitha tweeted: “The office of Governor of Telangana has turned into a political stage that is determined to defame the TRS Govt and CM KCR garu. The statements of Hon’ble Governor come at a time when they realised that the BJP driven smear campaigns can’t con the people of Telangana (sic)”.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, Kavitha alleged that some people were creating hurdles in the path of the State government and were trying to stop the implementation of welfare schemes. Women and Child Welfare Minister P Satyavathi Rathod accused the Governor of crossing her limits. “The distance between Raj Bhavan and Pragathi Bhavan is intact, as both the buildings are at the same place,” the Minister quipped.

With her comments, the Governor was distancing herself from the people, Rathod opined, adding “the Governor should think about helping the people.” Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao, meanwhile, alleged that the Governor was acting as a “BJP worker” and meeting leaders of the saffron party.

Guv undermining Constitutional post: Minister

“Tamilisai was not getting due respect from the people, as she is undermining the Constitutional post,” Dayakar Rao said, alleging that she was working under the ‘direction of the BJP’. “I am requesting the Governor with folded hands to behave in a dignified manner and bring laurels to the post,” Dayakar Rao said. Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that the Governor was trying to hog the limelight and making serious comments. “There were no problems for the then Governor ESL Narasimhan. Why is Tamilisai facing problems?” Jagadish Reddy asked. TRS MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah asked the Governor whether she could implement welfare schemes like Aasara, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima in BJP-ruled states like Gujarat. Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy asked the Governor whether she brought any additional funds from the Centre.

HYDERABAD: TRS leaders on Thursday came down heavily on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan after her critical remarks against the ruling party. Responding to her remarks, Ministers and TRS leaders alleged that Raj Bhavan has been turned into a centre for political activity. TRS MLC K Kavitha tweeted: “The office of Governor of Telangana has turned into a political stage that is determined to defame the TRS Govt and CM KCR garu. The statements of Hon’ble Governor come at a time when they realised that the BJP driven smear campaigns can’t con the people of Telangana (sic)”. Earlier, speaking to reporters, Kavitha alleged that some people were creating hurdles in the path of the State government and were trying to stop the implementation of welfare schemes. Women and Child Welfare Minister P Satyavathi Rathod accused the Governor of crossing her limits. “The distance between Raj Bhavan and Pragathi Bhavan is intact, as both the buildings are at the same place,” the Minister quipped. With her comments, the Governor was distancing herself from the people, Rathod opined, adding “the Governor should think about helping the people.” Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao, meanwhile, alleged that the Governor was acting as a “BJP worker” and meeting leaders of the saffron party. Guv undermining Constitutional post: Minister “Tamilisai was not getting due respect from the people, as she is undermining the Constitutional post,” Dayakar Rao said, alleging that she was working under the ‘direction of the BJP’. “I am requesting the Governor with folded hands to behave in a dignified manner and bring laurels to the post,” Dayakar Rao said. Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that the Governor was trying to hog the limelight and making serious comments. “There were no problems for the then Governor ESL Narasimhan. Why is Tamilisai facing problems?” Jagadish Reddy asked. TRS MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah asked the Governor whether she could implement welfare schemes like Aasara, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima in BJP-ruled states like Gujarat. Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy asked the Governor whether she brought any additional funds from the Centre.